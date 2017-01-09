MNRF fine two men a total of $5,600 for fishing offences.

Two Alabama men have been fined a total of $5,600 for fishing offences.

Kenneth Chambers of Vinemont pleaded guilty and was fined $1,500 for possessing five walleye over the sport fishing licence limit and $1,000 for cutting fish in a way that they could not be easily counted and identified.

Leon Hill of Decatur pleaded guilty and was fined $2,100 for possessing seven walleye over the conservation fishing licence limit and $1,000 for cutting fish in a way that they could not be easily counted and identified.

Court heard that on September 27, 2016, a Ministry of Natural Resource and Forestry conservation officer stopped a vehicle on Highway 516. An inspection revealed Chambers and Hill were returning from a fishing trip at Badesdawa Lake and had 18 walleye cut into pieces. Nine of the fish belonged to Chambers, who had a sport fishing licence, and nine to Hill, who had a conservation fishing licence. The fish were seized and forfeited to the Crown.

Justice of the Peace Danalyn MacKinnon heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Dryden, on January 5, 2017.