MPP, Kenora hospital officials meet

Lake of the Woods District Hospital officials had a chance to speak with Kenora-Rainy River MPP Sarah Campbell last month.

Mark Balcaen, hospital president and CEO, elaborated on some of the things that were discussed during the meeting.

“Some of the challenges that we're experiencing here at the hospital in regard to nursing staffing and many of the specialty areas, and the need for physician recruitment,” Balcaen said. “Also mentioned were some of the plans that are in place to address those issues.”

One of, if not the major issue facing the hospital is its deficit and the funding model, which Balcaen noted was brought up as well.

“The hospital's financial situation and the funding methodology for funding hospitals. The problems it has been causing here,” he said. “She listened very intently and I think that it's good she's aware of those issues.”

The hospital reported operating at a $575,000 deficit through November this year.

The conversation also included the hospital receiving accreditation from the International Organization for Standardization and Accreditation Canada in 2016.

