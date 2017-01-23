Multi-vehicle accident closes Highway 17A

The Kenora by-pass (Highway 17A) approximately 7 kilometres east of the Jones Road has been closed.

Kenora OPP are on the scene of an accident involving 3 tractor-trailer units. The call came in at approximately 5:50a.m.

The trucks were fully engulfed in flames, and emergency crews are at the scene.

Highway traffic is being diverted through Kenora.

At least two people have been transported to hopsital.

We will update this story when more information is available.