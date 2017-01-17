Museum looking for help sharing Kenora's hockey history

The Lake of the Woods Museum is brushing up on its hockey history ahead of Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada.

The museum is looking for any artifacts, documents, photos, posters, or anything that tells the story of Kenora's hockey history.

Museum educator Braden Murray elaborates.

“So far, we have a number of stories and photographs that people have submitted,” Murray explains. “Photographs and programs, that sort of thing, are great because we can actually just take a scan here and people can leave with them and hang on to them – these things are really important to people. We can scan them, make copies of them to show Kenora's hockey history, and people can hold on to them too which is really great.”

Murray notes they're actually lacking on more recent history, namely after the mid-1970s.

“The museum's collection only goes up to kind of the mid-1970s. So there's a lot of really great stuff that has happened since then.” he says. “What we're looking for a lot is sort of anything that has happened anytime between 1975 and the present. That's also really important too because there's a lot of people around who have experienced those things, and if we get it wrong we're going to get nailed on it.”

