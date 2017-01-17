Nault and foreign affairs committee headed overseas

Kenora MP Bob Nault is travelling on a 12-day mission overseas as chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development.

Nault and the committee are visiting Ukraine, Latvia and Poland in Eastern Europe, and also Kazakhstan in Central Asia.

While all of these countries were either part of or dominated by the Soviet Union during the Cold War, the political and economic transitions they have experienced over the past 25 years have been distinct and varied.

The purpose of the committee’s travel is to learn about key political, security and other issues in the countries through meetings with a variety of stakeholders. This will allow committee members to understand the Canadian interests that are at stake, the kinds of assistance and engagement that countries in these regions are seeking from Canada, and the optimal approach for Canada’s policies toward them.

The committee will hold hearings in Ottawa on these subjects following the completion of the mission.

Committee members embarked on their trip yesterday.

