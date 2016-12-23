Nault offers update on climate change, tax cut

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

Kenora MP Bob Nault is optimistic about climate change. During a brief interview yesterday, he offered an update.

"It's a big issue, and it's got a long way to go, but at least we've got the premiers and the federal government very much onside, as to where we want to go with the whole issue of dealing with our planet and our environment," he said.

Nault also talked about his recent tour of the riding, and the year ahead. He says the Trudeau government is following through on their campaign promises.

"When we started to drill down and make some of our commitments that we made in the campaign come true. The biggest one for me, of course, is the Canada Child Benefit. I think it's having a huge impact on Canadian families. I'm proud that's up and running," he said.

The MP added the tax cut for the middle class is now in place, along with an agreement on the Canada Pension Plan for the future, and of course climate change 

Over the last week, Nault has been touring the riding listening to constituents.

"We go through the gamut from EI (Employment Insurance) to seniors issues to development initiatives and business initiatives. We were really busy this week," he noted.

For more information:

Kenora expansion meant to attract new airlines, Nault

Kenora MP Bob Nault travels to Guatemala and Colombia

More Local News

Police encourage drivers to be prepared

Police are reminding motorists to stay safe on the roads. With 15 to 30 cm expected late Sunday and into Monday, officers want drivers to be ready, just in case. They are advised of the following…

Be careful out on the ice...

There are reports of ice roads being open on local waterways. Drivers should always beware of changes in the weather, currents and ice conditions. While snowmobiles need at least eight inches of good…

Winter storm update from Environment Canada forecaster

Forecaster Peter Kimbell of Environment Canada says the winter storm is expected to arrive from the U.S. after sunset on Sunday, Christmas Day. "It's actually going to be developing over Utah and…

Fur headgear a fashion statement

In Kenora, Mike Arnott and his friends have the perfect headgear for any weather. Their white fur chapeau is a fashion statement, wherever they travel. While there's stormy weather in the forecast,…

Forecasters warn of winter storm

Forecasters are watching a storm front, as it crosses the Prairies into Ontario. Environment Canada says snow should start to arrive Sunday evening. So, if you're driving on the highways over…

Nault offers update on climate change, tax cut

Kenora MP Bob Nault is optimistic about climate change. During a brief interview yesterday, he offered an update. "It's a big issue, and it's got a long way to go, but at least we've got the premiers…

Director of education remains focused on graduation rates

Director of Education Sean Monteith at the Keewatin Patricia District School Board says they remain focused on academic success in the classroom. During a recent visit, he said graduation rates…

Bimose recognizes long-term staff

Bimose Tribal Council Serves as a non-political Tribal Council which provides support and advisory services to First Nation communities. Bimose also provides governance, political support and…

OPP release early RIDE stats

The early numbers from this year's RIDE campaign in the Dryden and Ignace are encouraging. Between Nov. 27 and Dec. 20, officers have stopped just over 1,500 vehicles, but only three charges were…

Mounties still investigating fatal snowmobile collision

When a 21-year-old male did not return home by snowmobile, after leaving a residence in Ile Des Chenes Monday night, his family members went looking for him. The male was headed for home at…

All-Nations Hospital 'a must' but won't happen overnight, Canfield

An All-Nations Hospital could help fix some of the mounting health care concerns in the area. Municipal leaders and the Kenora District Services Board were welcomed by the Kenora Chiefs Advisory for…

Frank Bastone acclaimed as chair of KCDSB

Frank Bastone will once again lead the Kenora Catholic District School Board for the upcoming year. Bastone was acclaimed as chair of the board for 2017 at the KCDSB's final meeting of the year this…

Diane Schwartz-Williams in as new LOWDPOA executive director

There's a new face heading the Lake of the Woods District Property Owners Association. Diane Schwartz-Williams has been named the new executive director for the association. “I'm very excited,…

Longest Night of the Year at Knox United

Tonight marks the Longest Night of the Year, and Kenora's Knox United Church is inviting you to spend it with them. Listen to the Kenora Flute Ensemble, light candles and open your hearts to comfort…

Emergency management committee appointed in Kenora

An Emergency Management Program Committee for Kenora was appointed this week. Todd Skene, Kenora Fire Chief, will lead the eight-member committee, whose task is to create and maintain an emergency…

Survey gives three choices for new Sioux Lookout high school name

Three potential names have emerged for the new high school in Sioux Lookout. The names include Sioux Lookout True North High School, Points North District High School, or Lac Seul District Secondary…

Evergreen Public School feasts on turkey

Christmas isn't complete without a turkey dinner. Students at Evergreen Public School are already ahead of the curve having had a turkey feast yesterday. Principal Shannon Bailey touched on why the…

Winter officially begins

The winter solstice is today, which means its officially the first day of winter. The days start getting longer this week. It's also the shortest day of the year. According to Environment Canada,…

Kenora council recognizes Nel Wicher

It's overdue. During yesterday's council meeting, Kenora Mayor Dave Canfield took a moment to recognize Nel Wicher for her contribution to the community. After the short presentation, Wicher talked…

Kenora proves it's age-friendly

Nobody should be left out over the holidays. The Kenora Age-Friendly Committee has teamed up with a handful of community organizations to give out more than 120 Christmas gift bags to isolated…

KenoraOnline.com is Kenora's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

TED Talks @ the Library

22 December 2016 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Sioux Lookout Public Library, Sioux Lookout





Video Game Club Grade 3-6

22 December 2016 3:30 pm - 5:00 pm

Sioux Lookout Public Library, Sioux Lookout





Dryden Festival of the Lights

24 December 2016 5:00 pm

Dryden Cemetery, Dryden





More Local News

Traffic stop near Ignace leads to drug charges

Family, friends offer support for Jenna Doran-Mandamin

One lane open at junction of highways 17, 72

Kenora Legion installs 2017 officers

Elf commando training, reindeer food all part of family fun night at Keewatin Public School

Vehicle hits home in Whitedog

KPDSB in the black for 2015-16

Social media contest for Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada

Allow for extra time when calling a cab

St. Louis School play teaches true meaning of Christmas

'Olivia' leads top baby names list in Ontario once again

Wintry weather to ease

All nations hospital on the agenda in Kenora

Dryden mayor optimistic about financial picture

Treaty Three police remind drivers about safety, after accident

Snow sculptors to illustrate hockey history

Snow makers, groomers brave the elements

Roof replacement to help icemaker at Keewatin Curling Club

Landmark agreement for First Nation schools in Manitoba

Overflow crowds for Matiowski Market

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

TED Talks @ the Library

22 December 2016 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Sioux Lookout Public Library, Sioux Lookout





Video Game Club Grade 3-6

22 December 2016 3:30 pm - 5:00 pm

Sioux Lookout Public Library, Sioux Lookout





Dryden Festival of the Lights

24 December 2016 5:00 pm

Dryden Cemetery, Dryden





Festival of Lights

24 December 2016 6:00 pm

Dryden Cemetery, Dryden





Seniors Strength and Balance Exercise Class

26 December 2016 1:00 pm - 1:30 pm

First Baptist Church





Login