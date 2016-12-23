Nault offers update on climate change, tax cut

Kenora MP Bob Nault is optimistic about climate change. During a brief interview yesterday, he offered an update.

"It's a big issue, and it's got a long way to go, but at least we've got the premiers and the federal government very much onside, as to where we want to go with the whole issue of dealing with our planet and our environment," he said.

Nault also talked about his recent tour of the riding, and the year ahead. He says the Trudeau government is following through on their campaign promises.

"When we started to drill down and make some of our commitments that we made in the campaign come true. The biggest one for me, of course, is the Canada Child Benefit. I think it's having a huge impact on Canadian families. I'm proud that's up and running," he said.

The MP added the tax cut for the middle class is now in place, along with an agreement on the Canada Pension Plan for the future, and of course climate change

Over the last week, Nault has been touring the riding listening to constituents.

"We go through the gamut from EI (Employment Insurance) to seniors issues to development initiatives and business initiatives. We were really busy this week," he noted.

