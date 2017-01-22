Nault visits Eastern Europe, Central Asia

As the chair for the House of Commons subcommittee on Foreign Affairs and International Development, Kenora MP Bob Nault is visiting Eastern Europe and Central Asia. His agenda includes a stop in Ukraine, where he hopes to learn more about political and security issues.

The MP's visit coincides with Operation Reassurance. During this operation, members of the Canadian Armed Forces are conducting training, exercises, demonstrations, and assigned NATO tasks. There has been tension in the area, due to the annexation of Crimea, as well as the separatist movement in the Donbas region.

During his visit, Nault says he is hoping to learn more about the former Soviet Block countries over the last 25 years.

