New high school in Sioux Lookout on track

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

Things are coming a long for the new high school in Sioux Lookout. Construction is on track, and the school's anticipated opening is scheduled for 2018. KPDSB Director of Education Sean Monteith offered an update on the naming of the new high school.

"The board elected to add an addition step to the process that follows the board policy in naming of new facilities. Once all the community feedback had been taken from an earlier survey that was sent out in June, the committee prioritized really what amounted to the top three names. Instead of making a recommendation to the board to choose one of those three names, we decided to put those three names back out to the community at large and ask for additional feedback," he said.

The survey put out to the public, which ended at the beginning of the month, gave three name options. The names include Sioux Lookout True North High School, Points North District High School, or Lac Seul District Secondary School.

Monteith explained when the name will be revealed.

"The naming committee will meet one more time in the next few weeks to make a recommendation to the board. It's the board's responsibility to name a facility, or rename a facility. The recommendation will come to the board, I would say, no later then March Break. At that point in time it will be the discretion and prerogative of the board to look at the recommendation and choose a name for the new school in Sioux Lookout," he said.

He also stressed that not everything will change.

"It's important to note that, while the student body particularly and certainly the majority of the feed back we have collected have desired a name change for the new high school in Sioux Lookout, the Warriors mascot or nickname remains something that everyone is partial to, particularly the students and staff. It seems to carry a lot of pride and history in Sioux Lookout. So, the Warriors as a team and as a name will continue," he said.

For more information:

More Local News

Ice Dogs game postponed due to road conditions

The SIJHL has announced the postponement of tonight’s game between the Thunder Bay North Stars and Dryden Ice Dogs. The league cited poor road conditions for their decision. A make-up date for this…

Dryden police searching for missing woman

Dryden Police are requesting the assistance of the public in locating a missing 46-year-old woman. April Starr was last seen leaving for Thunder Bay on January 11. Anybody with information about…

Wabigoon hall collecting donations after house fire

The Ladies of the Friendly Circle at the Wabigoon Memorial Hall are collecting donations, on behalf of the Graham family. They lost their home in a fire earlier this week. A benefit spaghetti supper…

Chambers-Ivey leading the fight against Cystic Fibrosis

Brenda Chambers-Ivey of Kenora is part of a new promotion for Cystic Fibrosis Canada. She's posted a blog on the foundation's web site talking about the tremendous progress they've made in treating…

Happy Ukrainian New Year!

It's time to party like it's a New Year. Malanka 2017 celebrations take place tonigh at the Ukrainian Hall in Kenora. "Traditionally, it's celebrating the onset of spring, and beckoning spring into…

Have you tried a Sherp lately?

It's a new kind of ATV. After three years of development, the Sherp amphibious vehicle is ready for sale. Some even got to go for a ride in a pair of them, as they visited Kenora and Lake of the…

French and technology meet at St. Louis School

St. Louis School is using technology to try and help teach French. Grade 6 students are part of the technology infused French language project, which features things like coding, robotics, a green…

Great weather for ice anglers

Hez Wesley is warming up a bit this afternoon. He took advantage of the mild weather to do some ice fishing this morning. "I like screwing around with friends, throwing snowballs at them," he said.…

Kenora OPP rescue two men from Lake of the Woods

Two men are safe today, after their snowmobile went through the ice last night. Members of the Kenora OPP are again reminding the community of the dangers of thin ice, as the unusually mild weather…

Lions to help build exercise park at Garrow Park

Lions in Kenora are celebrating 100 years. Their centennial project is an outdoor exercise park at Garrow Beach. City council approved the project and the partnership agreement earlier this week,…

Warm weather to continue

It's going to be another warm week for northwestern Ontario. Mark Schuster of Environment Canada explains. "Normal high for this time of year, believe it or not, is -12. So, we are running several…

Get ready for the KPDSB Kindergarten Symposium

It's time for the Keewatin Patricia District School Board's annual Kindergarten Symposium. Evergreen Principal Shannon Bailey said it's an opportunity for parents to speak with teachers and…

New high school in Sioux Lookout on track

Things are coming a long for the new high school in Sioux Lookout. Construction is on track, and the school's anticipated opening is scheduled for 2018. KPDSB Director of Education Sean Monteith…

KCDSB's Idea Lab opening up innovative learning opportunities

For close to four years, the Kenora Catholic District School Board's Idea Lab has been home to innovative thinking. Jamey Robertson, innovation and creativity coordinator with the KCDSB, discussed…

Pellet gun likely source of damage in Dryden, again

It appears a pellet gun may have been used to cause more damage in Dryden. Gould’s Furniture, located at 19 Whyte Ave., is the latest local business to report damage to a picture window. The report…

Kenora blood donor clinics switched to Seven Generations

There's been a change in venue for Canadian Blood Services donor clinics in Kenora on Monday and Tuesday. The clinics will now be held at the Seven Generations Education Institute on Monday, Jan. 23…

Lakeside Inn to remain closed for another week

The Clarion Lakeside Inn in Kenora will likely be closed for another week. The hotel is still dealing with insurance claims before it implements an external generator. A burst pipeline led to water…

Alison Smith overseeing finances for KCDSB

The Kenora Catholic District School Board has a new Superintendent of Business. Alison Smith was appointed into the position at the board's monthly meeting this week. Smith touches on the challenge…

The sun won't come out tomorrow

The sun came out today, but according to Mark Schuster from Environment Canada it likely won't stay out for the weekend. "The sunshine that is impacting the area today, that is going to slowly give…

Missing Fort Frances teens found

Teagan Copenace, 16 and Hailey Mathe-Bull, 14, have been located safe in Fort Frances. Rainy River Ontario Provincial Police advised that the teens had been located at 12:28 p.m., after they were…

KenoraOnline.com is Kenora's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Al-Anon Family Group

27 December 2016 7:30 pm - 19 December 2017 8:30 pm

St. Andrews United Church,, Kenora





Al-Anon Family Group

03 January 2017 7:30 pm - 26 December 2017 8:30 pm

St. Andrews United Church,, Kenora





Al-Anon Family Group

10 January 2017 7:30 pm - 02 January 2018 8:30 pm

St. Andrews United Church,, Kenora





More Local News

Hockey Day ice surfaces off limits

Red ribbons signify upcoming Week of Action Against Poverty

Traffic stop leads to drug charges and $30,000 seized

Space at Lillian Berg Public School may be used for community hub

Beaver Brae bringing in new circus skills academy

SMB class connects with Community Foundation

Council defers decision to rename McQuillan St. to Kroppy's Lane

KPDSB is optimistic 2017 will be another great year

Grassy Narrows chief not convinced cleanup is coming

Kenora Chiefs Advisory gets $1.3 million for poverty reduction program

Kenora council concerned about commercial taxbase

Zoning application for shelter just first step, mayor

Museum looking for help sharing Kenora's hockey history

Emergency crews respond to Wabigoon house fire

Nault and foreign affairs committee headed overseas

Hydro One outage planned for Kenora

Sioux Lookout upset with Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund structure

Area residents may see both pipeline, rail

Kenora's Managed Alcohol Program getting started

Province proposes ranked ballot for municipal elections

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Al-Anon Family Group

27 December 2016 7:30 pm - 19 December 2017 8:30 pm

St. Andrews United Church,, Kenora





Al-Anon Family Group

03 January 2017 7:30 pm - 26 December 2017 8:30 pm

St. Andrews United Church,, Kenora





Al-Anon Family Group

10 January 2017 7:30 pm - 02 January 2018 8:30 pm

St. Andrews United Church,, Kenora





Sunday Smiles, Majinx – Professor Wick’s Incredible Magic Factory

22 January 2017 2:00 pm

Evergreen School, Kenora





Community Meeting on Energy East Pipeline Water Crossings

23 January 2017 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Kenora Recreation Centre, Kenora





Login