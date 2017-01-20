New high school in Sioux Lookout on track

Things are coming a long for the new high school in Sioux Lookout. Construction is on track, and the school's anticipated opening is scheduled for 2018. KPDSB Director of Education Sean Monteith offered an update on the naming of the new high school.

"The board elected to add an addition step to the process that follows the board policy in naming of new facilities. Once all the community feedback had been taken from an earlier survey that was sent out in June, the committee prioritized really what amounted to the top three names. Instead of making a recommendation to the board to choose one of those three names, we decided to put those three names back out to the community at large and ask for additional feedback," he said.

The survey put out to the public, which ended at the beginning of the month, gave three name options. The names include Sioux Lookout True North High School, Points North District High School, or Lac Seul District Secondary School.

Monteith explained when the name will be revealed.

"The naming committee will meet one more time in the next few weeks to make a recommendation to the board. It's the board's responsibility to name a facility, or rename a facility. The recommendation will come to the board, I would say, no later then March Break. At that point in time it will be the discretion and prerogative of the board to look at the recommendation and choose a name for the new school in Sioux Lookout," he said.

He also stressed that not everything will change.

"It's important to note that, while the student body particularly and certainly the majority of the feed back we have collected have desired a name change for the new high school in Sioux Lookout, the Warriors mascot or nickname remains something that everyone is partial to, particularly the students and staff. It seems to carry a lot of pride and history in Sioux Lookout. So, the Warriors as a team and as a name will continue," he said.

