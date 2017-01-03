New Year's baby arrives in Sioux Lookout

We've had our first New Year's baby in the district. Staff at the Meno-Ya-Win Health Centre say they're not able to release details -- without parental consent -- but they say everybody's happy and healthy.

As of late yesterday, maternity ward staff in Kenora and Dryden were still waiting for their first arrival in 2017.

Kenora's New Year's baby for 2016 was actually a bit overdue. Bradley Adelyn Lillico was born at 12:59 a.m. on January 1. Proud mom Rachelle Lillico says her due date was actually December 23.

Maternity ward staff at Lake of the Woods noted one mother missed this year's honour by under an hour.

It's a girl!