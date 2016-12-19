'Olivia' leads top baby names list in Ontario once again

There's a good chance you know a youngster named Olivia.

For the fifth consecutive year, Olivia was the most popular name for new babies according to the province's annual list.

Charlotte and Henry are the fastest-rising baby names, with Henry rising 83 times and Charlotte 105 times more than their previous popularity.

Tenley, Riaan and Eason are brand new to the list this year.

The Top 10 most popular baby names are:



1. Olivia

2. Emma

3. Liam

4. Benjamin

5. Noah

6. Lucas

7. Ethan

8. Charlotte

9. William

10. Ava

For more information:

Top 25 baby names for 2015