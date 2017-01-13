One more team needed for the Winter Carnival snow sculptures

Preparations are underway for the Kenora Winter Carnival snow sculpture competion. Special Events Coordinator for the City of Kenora, Helena Devins.

"The snow sculpture boxes were put up in late December this year, because it's so iconic to the Kenora Harbourfront during winter carnival and during the winter over all, we wanted to have our hockey themed sculptures on the Harbourfront for Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada," she said.

Devins says they just need one more team.

"I am looking for one more sculpture. The theme is Canada, or Kenora's, Hockey History. I know from many of the sculptures that have signed up it's quite a laborious process. So, i'm looking for sculptures, a team to make a hockey themed sculpture in the middle of the greenbelt," she said.

Sculpting beings at the end of the month. The snow sculptures will be judged on February 13 and 14 with the winner being announced at the Kenora Winter Carnival.

If you and your friends want to register and claim the final spot contact Helena Devins by e-mailing [email protected] , calling 467-4637 or, visiting the Lake of the Woods Discovery Centre