Opinions wanted on Energy East pipeline

A task force is collecting opinions tonight in Kenora. Members want to know how residents feel about the Energy East pipeline project.

Tanice Marcella with Common Voice Northwest says they haven't got any preset opinions, as they collect information for the National Energy Board's approval process.

"I want to know -- and the task force wants to know -- what everybody else thinks about this," she says.

In particular, the task force wants to know more about protection for local waterways.

"The term 'significant,' when I got involved with this, I didn't realize how loose this term was," Marcella added. "We live on the watershed. To me, it seems anything that's going to come close to the watershed is going to have an effect on the environment."

Marcella said she wasn't opposed to the project.

"To me, it's obvious the oil's going to continue to move. So, I want to be on the side of part of the solution, rather than just standing there being upset that it's happening," Marcella continued.

Tonight's meeting is set for the rec centre in Kenora between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and all are welcome to attend.

