OPP aims to help at-risk youth runaways

The Kenora OPP are making it a top priority to help at-risk youth runaways.

Roughly 900 people were reported missing in 2015 and 90 per cent of those were children, according to acting inspector and detachment commander Paul Van Belleghem.

Van Belleghem noted progress was made last year, but there are still steps to be taken.

“We saw a reduction of over 300 incidents. We were somewhere around 526 reports of missing people for 2016,” Van Belleghem said. “Those numbers haven't been finalized yet because we're so close to the end of the year. Things are getting a little bit better, but that's still 526 too many. We want to bring that down as close to zero as possible.”

To help do so, Kenora OPP are considering a handful of different ways to address the situation.

“We're looking at starting up a street-reach kind of program where our Street Crime Unit will engage with the highest at-risk youth and develop a relationship that will assist us in searching for and locating them, and trying to connect them with resources that may help them out,” Van Belleghem said.

“We're also developing a missing persons runaway protocol with the local child agencies to streamline the process to make sure we're both in a situation where we're sharing the information that we need to effectively locate youth who have gone missing and help reduce the number of times that happens.”

Kenora OPP are also looking at the START program that is being used in Selkirk. The program works with local organizations to provide follow-ups and assistance for youth.

The police service started it's Rapid Intervention Services Kenora (RISK) situation table in May 2016. RISK aims to reduce the factors that can lead to imminent threats of harm to oneself or another. The program has already received and dealt with close to 60 referrals.

