OPP Festive RIDE check campaign results

The Ontario Provincial Police's Festive Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) campaign wrapped up on Saturday.

Kenora OPP acting inspector and detachment commander Paul Van Bellegem said locally, nine people were arrested for impaired driving out of 113 checks.

“The number of people arrested at nine is too high,” Van Belleghem said. “It tells me that we're only seeing a fraction of what's going on out there if we're arresting nine people in 113 checks.”

Across the province, more than 7,340 RIDE Stop initiatives were conducted, charging 610 drivers with impaired driving between Nov. 21 and Jan. 7. An additional 388 drivers were issued warn range suspensions for driving with a blood-alcohol concentration (BAC) between .05 and .08, and 22 were charged with drug-impaired driving charges.

“We'll continue to push the message out there of the dangers of drinking and driving, and hopefully we'll see some improvements,” Van Belleghem added.

For more information:

Daytime RIDE checks already having an impact, OPP