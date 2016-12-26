OPP investigating death in Kenora's north end

Police encourage drivers to be prepared Police are reminding motorists to stay safe on the roads. With 15 to 30 cm expected late Sunday and into Monday, officers want drivers to be ready, just in case. They are advised of the following…

Kenora mayor looks forward to Gateway development Kenora Mayor Dave Canfield is looking forward to a new development in the New Year. After years of waiting, Gateway Casinos and entertainment has been named as the gaming provider for a casino in the…

Be careful out on the ice... There are reports of ice roads being open on local waterways. Drivers should always beware of changes in the weather, currents and ice conditions. While snowmobiles need at least eight inches of good…

Winter storm update from Environment Canada forecaster Forecaster Peter Kimbell of Environment Canada says the winter storm is expected to arrive from the U.S. after sunset on Sunday, Christmas Day. "It's actually going to be developing over Utah and…

Fur headgear a fashion statement In Kenora, Mike Arnott and his friends have the perfect headgear for any weather. Their white fur chapeau is a fashion statement, wherever they travel. While there's stormy weather in the forecast,…

Forecasters warn of winter storm Forecasters are watching a storm front, as it crosses the Prairies into Ontario. Environment Canada says snow should start to arrive Sunday evening. So, if you're driving on the highways over…

Nault offers update on climate change, tax cut Kenora MP Bob Nault is optimistic about climate change. During a brief interview yesterday, he offered an update. "It's a big issue, and it's got a long way to go, but at least we've got the premiers…

Director of education remains focused on graduation rates Director of Education Sean Monteith at the Keewatin Patricia District School Board says they remain focused on academic success in the classroom. During a recent visit, he said graduation rates…

Bimose recognizes long-term staff Bimose Tribal Council Serves as a non-political Tribal Council which provides support and advisory services to First Nation communities. Bimose also provides governance, political support and…

OPP release early RIDE stats The early numbers from this year's RIDE campaign in the Dryden and Ignace are encouraging. Between Nov. 27 and Dec. 20, officers have stopped just over 1,500 vehicles, but only three charges were…

Mounties still investigating fatal snowmobile collision When a 21-year-old male did not return home by snowmobile, after leaving a residence in Ile Des Chenes Monday night, his family members went looking for him. The male was headed for home at…

All-Nations Hospital 'a must' but won't happen overnight, Canfield An All-Nations Hospital could help fix some of the mounting health care concerns in the area. Municipal leaders and the Kenora District Services Board were welcomed by the Kenora Chiefs Advisory for…

Frank Bastone acclaimed as chair of KCDSB Frank Bastone will once again lead the Kenora Catholic District School Board for the upcoming year. Bastone was acclaimed as chair of the board for 2017 at the KCDSB's final meeting of the year this…

Diane Schwartz-Williams in as new LOWDPOA executive director There's a new face heading the Lake of the Woods District Property Owners Association. Diane Schwartz-Williams has been named the new executive director for the association. “I'm very excited,…