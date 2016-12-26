More Local News

OPP investigating death in Kenora's North End

OPP officers are investigating a death in Kenora's north end. The name of the deceased has not been released, pending notification of the next of kin. The investigation is ongoing, and details have…

Storm leaves behind blanket of white

Skiers and snowmobilers finally have the snow they've been expecting. Forecaster Glenn Robinson of Environment Canada talks about the storm system that just passed through the district. "The areas to…

Storm causes highway closures

Police are helping tow trucks near Kenora, as they clear up a collision just east of the Minaki turn off. The Trans-Canada on the Manitoba side is closed, along with several highways in southern…

Skiers glad to see new season at Mount Evergreen

Snowboarder Kane Kakeway's happy to see the snow in the forecast. He was out at Mount Evergreen over the weekend, and he couldn't wait for fresh powder. "Oh, that'll be good. I can't wait. This is…

A home for the holidays at Jubilee

More than a hundred came to dinner on Christmas Day in downtown Kenora. It was the annual meal at the old Knights of Columbus Hall, now operated by the Jubilee Church. Since it's on a Sunday this…

Storm update from Environment Canada

Forecasters are expecting the storm to cross the Minnesota-Ontario border in the Fort Frances area, then proceed towards Moosonee. It's still expected to arrive late this afternoon or this evening,…

Police encourage drivers to be prepared

Police are reminding motorists to stay safe on the roads. With 15 to 30 cm expected late Sunday and into Monday, officers want drivers to be ready, just in case. They are advised of the following…

Kenora mayor looks forward to Gateway development

Kenora Mayor Dave Canfield is looking forward to a new development in the New Year. After years of waiting, Gateway Casinos and entertainment has been named as the gaming provider for a casino in the…

Be careful out on the ice...

There are reports of ice roads being open on local waterways. Drivers should always beware of changes in the weather, currents and ice conditions. While snowmobiles need at least eight inches of good…

Winter storm update from Environment Canada forecaster

Forecaster Peter Kimbell of Environment Canada says the winter storm is expected to arrive from the U.S. after sunset on Sunday, Christmas Day. "It's actually going to be developing over Utah and…

Fur headgear a fashion statement

In Kenora, Mike Arnott and his friends have the perfect headgear for any weather. Their white fur chapeau is a fashion statement, wherever they travel. While there's stormy weather in the forecast,…

Forecasters warn of winter storm

Forecasters are watching a storm front, as it crosses the Prairies into Ontario. Environment Canada says snow should start to arrive Sunday evening. So, if you're driving on the highways over…

Nault offers update on climate change, tax cut

Kenora MP Bob Nault is optimistic about climate change. During a brief interview yesterday, he offered an update. "It's a big issue, and it's got a long way to go, but at least we've got the premiers…

Director of education remains focused on graduation rates

Director of Education Sean Monteith at the Keewatin Patricia District School Board says they remain focused on academic success in the classroom. During a recent visit, he said graduation rates…

Bimose recognizes long-term staff

Bimose Tribal Council Serves as a non-political Tribal Council which provides support and advisory services to First Nation communities. Bimose also provides governance, political support and…

OPP release early RIDE stats

The early numbers from this year's RIDE campaign in the Dryden and Ignace are encouraging. Between Nov. 27 and Dec. 20, officers have stopped just over 1,500 vehicles, but only three charges were…

Mounties still investigating fatal snowmobile collision

When a 21-year-old male did not return home by snowmobile, after leaving a residence in Ile Des Chenes Monday night, his family members went looking for him. The male was headed for home at…

All-Nations Hospital 'a must' but won't happen overnight, Canfield

An All-Nations Hospital could help fix some of the mounting health care concerns in the area. Municipal leaders and the Kenora District Services Board were welcomed by the Kenora Chiefs Advisory for…

Frank Bastone acclaimed as chair of KCDSB

Frank Bastone will once again lead the Kenora Catholic District School Board for the upcoming year. Bastone was acclaimed as chair of the board for 2017 at the KCDSB's final meeting of the year this…

Diane Schwartz-Williams in as new LOWDPOA executive director

There's a new face heading the Lake of the Woods District Property Owners Association. Diane Schwartz-Williams has been named the new executive director for the association. “I'm very excited,…

