OPP release early RIDE stats

The early numbers from this year's RIDE campaign in the Dryden and Ignace are encouraging. Between Nov. 27 and Dec. 20, officers have stopped just over 1,500 vehicles, but only three charges were laid for impaired driving. Another 10 warnings have been issued.

Between Nov. 27 and Dec. 22 in the Rainy River area, officers laid four impaired charges, and they've issued three suspensions.

The campaign continues until Jan. 7 of 2017.

