Pellet gun likely source of damage in Dryden, again

It appears a pellet gun may have been used to cause more damage in Dryden.

Gould’s Furniture, located at 19 Whyte Ave., is the latest local business to report damage to a picture window. The report was made to the Dryden Police Service on Wednesday.

There have been at least three other reports regarding damaged windows likely caused by a pellet gun.

The Inspiration Room reported two broken windows on Oct. 6. Austin and Austin Realty were hit in early November, and two more businesses on Earl Ave. were vandalized in December.

Anyone with information they feel may assist police solve these crimes is asked to call Crime Stoppers or the Dryden Police Service.