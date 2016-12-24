Police encourage drivers to be prepared

Police are reminding motorists to stay safe on the roads. With 15 to 30 cm expected late Sunday and into Monday, officers want drivers to be ready, just in case.

They are advised of the following safety tips:

Slow down – speed too fast for conditions is the main causal factor of winter collisions.

Drive according to current road and weather conditions.

Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. Remember, longer stopping distances may be required.

Clean frost and snow off all windows, mirrors, and lights.

Consider installing four winter tires on your vehicle, install good wiper blades and keep an ample supply of windshield washer fluid in your vehicle.

Give yourself extra time to reach your destination.

Monitor road and weather conditions – plan your trip and check local weather conditions before heading out. Consider postponing or cancelling your trip if you suspect the weather is going to be an issue.

The OPP have also put together a list of some recommended items to carry in your vehicle:

A charged cell phone in case of an emergency.

An ice scraper, snow brush, a small shovel, sand, salt or other traction aid.

Booster cables, road flares, fuel line anti-freeze, and tow rope.

Extra clothing and footwear, a blanket, high energy non-perishable food, matches and a candle.

Flashlight, small tool kit, first aid kit.

Please do not call 911 or the OPP Provincial Communication Centre for road information.

