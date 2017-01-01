President and CEO reflects on LOWDH 2016 highlights

The Lake of the Woods District Hospital celebrated a number of achievements in 2016.

One of the more notable highlights was receiving an accreditation with accommodation from Accreditation Canada.

Mark Balcaen, hospital president and CEO, explained how they earned the accreditation.

“The hospital was evaluated on a little over 22,000 priority processes and was found compliant with more than 96 per cent of them,” Balcaen said. “The report praised the hospital's efforts in maintaining strong community partnerships and the patient's experience survey results were also highlighted.”

Balcaen noted the hospital also completed more total knee replacement surgeries than ever before. This has led to shorter waiting lists. The hospital anticipates offering additional major orthopaedic surgery in the form of hip surgery in 2017.

The hospital also got the go-ahead from the Local Health Integration Network to launch a new managed alcohol program and has started renovations on its operating rooms and medical device reprocessing department.

