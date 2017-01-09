Protocol dealing with threat of violence instituted at Kenora hospital

Lake of the Woods District Hospital is prepared should the worst happen.

All staff have been learning about a Code Silver protocol that will come into action if someone is looking to perpetrate violence against the hospital.

President and CEO Mark Balcaen elaborates.

“It identifies to them what their roles and responsibilities would be in the event that a code is announced overhead, how they would respond and what they would do,” Balcaen explains. “For those who have probably seen on television how schools respond, many similar processes are put in place.”

Schools institute a lockdown when there is a threat on the premises, which includes classes locking and barricading themselves in their classrooms while maintaining absolute silence.

The hospital worked with the local Ontario Provincial Police on developing its strategy.

