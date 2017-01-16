Province proposes ranked ballot for municipal elections

Municipal voters in the province are being asked to consider electoral reform. If approved, mayors and councillors would be elected by a ranked ballot system, rather than the current first-past-the-post.

As it stands, the candidate with the most votes wins. With a ranked ballot, voters rank candidates from first to last, and the winning candidate must get support from at least 50 per cent of ballots cast.

The question of electoral reform will come before Dryden councillors tonight. The next municipal election is set for the fall of next year.

