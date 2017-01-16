  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

Municipal voters in the province are being asked to consider electoral reform. If approved, mayors and councillors would be elected by a ranked ballot system, rather than the current first-past-the-post.

As it stands, the candidate with the most votes wins. With a ranked ballot, voters rank candidates from first to last, and the winning candidate must get support from at least 50 per cent of ballots cast.

The question of electoral reform will come before Dryden councillors tonight. The next municipal election is set for the fall of next year.

For more information:

Ontario passes legislation to allow ranked ballot option for municipal elections

More Local News

Province proposes ranked ballot for municipal elections

Municipal voters in the province are being asked to consider electoral reform. If approved, mayors and councillors would be elected by a ranked ballot system, rather than the current…

Wayward waterfowl may need our help

Passing motorists on the Jones Road are encouraged to keep an eye out for a duck. It seems he's stuck in his ways, and he decided not to go on his southern vacation this winter. The duck has been…

KPDSB prepares for Kindergarten Symposium

The Keewatin-Patricia District School Board is getting ready for their Kindergarten Registration event. Evergreen Principle Shannon Bailey explained what resources will be available to parents.…

Meno-Ya-Win staff comfort patients with cognitive disorders

Staff at the Meno Ya Win Health Centre in Sioux Lookout have worked diligently to stitch five hand-made quilts for residents of extended care who are living with dementia or similar cognitive…

Repairs underway at Lakeside Inn

Staff at Kenora's Lakeside Inn are working with contractors and the fire department. They're hoping to have the hotel open again in a day or two. Fire captain John Martin said late Sunday they've…

Schools checking in with parents at exam time

At exam time, parents are being asked for their help in the form of a survey. Sue Devlin is the mental health lead for the Kenora Catholic District School Board, and she explains why a survey is…

Concerned citizens sought before Energy East meeting

Concerned citizens across the district are encouraged to take part. Tanice Mitchell of Thunder Bay says she's concerned about the possibility of an oil spill from the proposed Energy East pipeline.…

Dr. Chaitasi Intwala right at home in new physician role in Dryden

The newest addition to the Dryden Regional Health Centre is fitting right in. In a recent interview, Dr. Chaitasi Intwala touched on her experience as a physician at the hospital so far, and why she…

Kenora fire department offers update on Lakeside Inn

Firefighters are continuing to work with staff at the Lakeside Inn in Kenora today. They're dealing with the results of a water line break in the sprinkler system last night. When water got into the…

Lights out at Lakeside Inn

Firefighters are on the scene at the Lakeside Inn in Kenora, along with hydro workers. They got the call shortly after 9 o'clock this evening. A worker at the scene referred to it as a mechanical…

Migisii Redsky found

The OPP are reporting Migisii Redsky has been found. Redsky was reported missing yesterday morning. The teen hadn't been seen since Wednesday, when he was on his way to school. No injuries have been…

Milder weather on its way

We could be in for some much milder weather. Forecaster Geoff Coulson offers an update. "Overall, the models are indicating that we are expecting conditions to be milder than normal right across…

Environmental group reports second source of mercury

Volunteers with an environmental group are saying they've found a second source of mercury contamination. The Canadian Press is reporting the findings of Earthroots. The volunteers say they took soil…

Jake Garrow's unbelievable story of survival

He should buy a lottery ticket. Jake Garrow of Kenora was out in a skid steer on Clearwater Bay west of Kenora last Friday, when his machine went through the ice. "I went down 105 feet," he said,…

Warmer weather on its way!

Relief is on its way! Believe it or not, the mild weather is on its way. Forecasters with Environment Canada say we'll be into single digits tomorrow and just - 1 C on Tuesday. Sunday A mix of sun…

Don't forget about four-legged friends outside in the cold

Humans aren't the only ones affected when temperatures drop significantly. Chris Madison from It's a Dog's Life says she's been receiving a lot of calls reporting dogs being left outside in the cold…

American fined $5,000 for exceeding fishing limit

A Louisiana man has been fined $5,000 for a fishing offence. Conservation officers contacted Charles Ward at a fishing resort southeast of Longlac on Aug. 24. An inspection revealed Ward possessed 20…

KCDSB prepares for Kindergarten registration

Schools are preparing to welcome families in for Kindergarten Registration. Kenora Catholic District School Board will be holding Welcome Nights for families in February. Early Years Lead Tammy Bush…

Delays west of Kenora, Highway 17

There are delays for those headed west of Kenora. A semi has broken down while backing into Docks & Lifts. Crews are working to clear the road.

One more team needed for the Winter Carnival snow sculptures

Preparations are underway for the Kenora Winter Carnival snow sculpture competion. Special Events Coordinator for the City of Kenora, Helena Devins. "The snow sculpture boxes were put up in late…

KenoraOnline.com is Kenora's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Dryden Ice Dogs

20 January 2017 7:30 pm

Dryden Memorial Arena





Dryden Ice Dogs

21 January 2017 7:30 pm

Dryden Memorial Arena





Sunday Smiles, Majinx – Professor Wick’s Incredible Magic Factory

22 January 2017 2:00 pm

Evergreen School, Kenora





Login