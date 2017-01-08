Counselling ordered after Redditt man brings pellet gun downtown

Firearms and their replicas -- such as the ones above -- are hard to tell apart, especially from a distance. Police are reminding residents to be extra careful when carrying replicas. Officers say they can look increasingly like real firearms, especially from a distance.

A Redditt man is serving six months probation, after he pled guilty to bringing his .177 calibre air gun to downtown Kenora. Police were called, after a pair of young men were seen with weapons in September 2015.

As part of the counselling, Andrew Pottker, 22, will also undergo some court-ordered counselling. In sentencing, the judge's decision took into account community hours served.

