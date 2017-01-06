Remember to dress for the weather

It's been a cold January, and it doesn't seem like it will warm up any time soon. Thomas Nabb from the Northwestern Health Unit advises residents to dress for the weather.

"The two main health concerns you want to watch out for in the cold weather would be frost bites and hypothermia. To prevent these cold related injuries you want to make sure you pay attention to the forecast and plan accordingly. Dress in layers, try and get some wind resistant gear, hat and mittens, and insulated gloves. Make sure you wear warm and water proof footwear," he said.

Nabb says if you believe your self or someone else is exhibiting symptoms of frostbite or hypothermia you should get indoors as quickly as possible to warm up, and seek medical attention.

