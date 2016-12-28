Rocks size of a 'dinner-plate' causing damage on highways, MPP

Kenora-Rainy River MPP Sarah Campbell is collecting complaints, as well as damage reports. Sarah Campbell says maintenance workers at EMCON are screening their sand again, after reports of rocks the size of dinner plates causing damage to vehicles.

"I can confirm that Emcon has been applying material on the highways that has exceeded the maximum rock size of 3/8 of an inch," Campbell said in a prepared statement. "I have been going back and forth with Emcon and the MTO, and Emcon has committed to rescreening all of their material. My understanding is that this work is being undertaken at all yards."

The member says her own vehicle has been damaged, while driving on area highways.

"My personal vehicle was among those that were damaged -- and I have personally undertaken this process -- but have not heard back about an outcome. Some area residents have contacted my office reporting significant damage to their vehicles. One person reported a rock the size of a dinner plate on the highway left by a plough. I hope this insight helps.

