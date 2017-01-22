Rusalka returns to Kenora for Malanka celebrations

A few Kenora residents of Ukrainian descent are taking life a bit gentler today. That's because they danced the night away last night for Malanka. Mary Price helped organize the annual New Year's celebration.

"I think just the fact it's a Ukrainian tradition that's kept going in Canada. I think that's very important, and as you can see, people will come," she said, referring to the full hall behind her.

Price adds her favourite part of the evening is the dancing.

"I love the dancing. Our dancers are from Winnipeg, world-reknown," she said.

Leanne Koroscil is a long-time member of the Rusalka Ukrainian Dance Ensemble, and she talks about a highlight from their recent European tour.

"We danced on Independance Day in Ukraine. It was amazing. There were crowds of people, and we danced the Hopak. It was probably the highlight of dancing in Rusalka," she said.

Brett Odaisky is one of the new members of the Rusalka Ukrainian Dance Ensemble, and he talks about the experience.

"I've actually just joined the group last September, and I'm having a great time. It's always been a goal of mine, and it's nice to finally be here," he said.

Odaisky's actually following in the footsteps of his father, who was also a part of the ensemble.

In the fall, the ensemble named Valentyna Dmytrenko as their artistic director. Born in Ukraine, Dmytrenko was a soloist and an instructor at the National Folkloric Company Kalyna, as well as the National Dance and Choir Company Veryovka, before moving to Canada.



