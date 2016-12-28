Sawmill restart, refugees highlights from February 2016

The restart at the Kenora Forest Products stands out as a headline from February of this year. The sawmill had been dormant for about eight years, when workers started reporting for their shift. It would still be another few weeks, before they got the planer working and product could be shipped, but it was still a good Family Day present.

The Al Masri family are welcomed with a picnic at Anicinabe Park.Neighbours got called to a planning meeting for the old clarifier property in Kenora last February. Attendees got an update on plans for a motel and strip mall, which could include a gas bar. At year end, the development is still in the planning stage.

After raising more than $50,000 within a few weeks, Kenora's Syrian refugee committee welcomed their family in early February. Within a year, the Al Masris would find a home, improve their English, find a job and buy a vehicle. Committee members in Sioux Lookout welcomed a family in June. Dryden has two committees, who are also looking at sponsoring and welcoming refugee families.

For more information:

Production starts at Kenora's sawmill

Kenora welcomes the Al Masri family