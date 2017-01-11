School year calendar survey results released

A 2017-2018 school year calendar has been proposed. School boards across the district, including the Kenora Catholic, Keewatin Patricia, and Northwest Catholic School Boards released a survey before the new year for families and staff to vote on when they would like the new school year to start.

Of the families that took part in the survey, 50.23 per cent voted to begin the school year before Labour Day, and 49.77 per cent voted to start school after Labour Day.

Of the staff that took the survey 67.08 percent voted to start school before Labour Day, and 32.92 percent voted to start school after Labour Day.

The proposed school year calendar will see school start before Labour Day on August 29, and end on June 22, 2018.



