Schools checking in with parents at exam time

At exam time, parents are being asked for their help in the form of a survey. Sue Devlin is the mental health lead for the Kenora Catholic District School Board, and she explains why a survey is needed.

"We're seeing an increasing number of students, who are struggling with anxiety-related symptoms," Devlin says.

With many students working part-time and taking part in sports -- along with clubs and extra-curricular activities -- Devlin says the demands on their time are considerable.

"The day-to-day stressors on are students are very high, and we just want to make sure we equip them with the skills and the strategies, so they can manage well in the classroom, and when they move on from our school, they can function well in the work world," Devlin added.

The province amended the Education Act in 2009. This means the promotion of a student's well-being was added to the responsibilities of school boards across Ontario.

The survey will remain open from Monday January 16 until Monday January 30. It's also open to parents of elementary students.

For more information:

Survey

Ontario's Well-Being Strategy