Schools preparing for kindergarten registration

Schools across the district are getting ready for Kindergarten Registration. Parents can begin to plan for the various open houses taking place during January and February.

In Kenora, the Keewatin Patricia District School Board will once again be holding their annual Kindergarten Symposium, and Valleyview will be holding an open house for their French Immersion Program.

The KPDSB will also be holding open houses at schools in Dryden and Sioux Lookout.

The Kenora Catholic District School Board will be holding welcome nights at schools in the district beginning in February.

For more information:

Keewatin-Patricia District School Board

Kenora Catholic District School Board