Seamless transition important for students, families

Tammy Bush is the curriculum coordinator and early years lead for the Kenora Catholic District School Board.The Kenora Catholic District School Board doesn't kick students out as soon as the bell rings. The board holds after-school programming operated by a third party service.

"It really reflects the Ministry of Education's vision of a seamless transition for families," she says.

Expanding on the full-day kindergarten programs across the province, as well as the Best Start Hubs created in partnership between school boards and the district services board, the before and after-school programs facilitate the transition between daycare and schools for children and their parents.

"So, you bring your child to school in the morning -- or they take the bus -- and you know that when the school bell rings at the end of the day, they're in a safe place. They're doing engaging activities, they're provided with a snack and they're where you left them in the morning," Bush noted.

The school board also has daycare operators at Ecole Ste-Marguerite Bourgeoys and St. John School.

