Semi truck and snow plow collide on Highway 17 west Drivers are reminded to use caution when travelling on the roads and highways. A snowplow collided with a semi truck near the Ontario-Manitoba border this morning. No injuries have been reported, and…

Extreme cold warning in effect There is an extreme cold warning in effect for northwestern Ontario. A bitterly cold arctic air mass has arrived over Northern Ontario. Wind chill values of near minus 40 are expected in most areas…

Environmental science fair at Beaver Brae There's much to be learned in the atrium at Beaver Brae this week. The Grade 11 environmental science class is displaying their culminating projects for the semester. Teacher Nancy Wagner explained…

Timber! The Main Street Christmas tree in Kenora came down yesterday, marking the end of the the holiday season. Shelley McCool from Harbourtown Biz, who organize the tree decoration and lighting, reflects…

Dryden welcomes a new Doctor A new physician join has joined the Dryden Regional Health Centre. Dr. Chaitasi Intwala will provide Family Medicine, Obstetrical Care and also work in the ER department. She recently worked in Flin…

Warmer temperatures on the way We just have to make it through the weekend. Environment Canada Meteorologist Geoff Coulson said after some cooler temperatures to end the week, it will start to warm up. "Certainly much milder…

OPP Festive RIDE check campaign results The Ontario Provincial Police's Festive Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) campaign wrapped up on Saturday. Kenora OPP acting inspector and detachment commander Paul Van Bellegem said locally,…

Travelling to Manitoba not recommended If you have plans to travel to Manitoba today, it might be safer to reschedule. A number of highways in Manitoba are closed today, including Highway 1 West of Winnipeg. Visibility on Highway 17 West,…

Confederation College 50th anniversary open house 'like a reunion' The Lake of the Woods Confederation College campus kicked off it's 50th anniversary celebrations yesterday. Staff, alumni, donors and community members assembled for an open house at the Kenora…

Poirier, McMillan switch roles atop KPSB There's been a swap at the top of the Kenora Police Services Board. Andrew Poirier has been elected as chairman of the board for 2017. Glenda McMillan will service as the vice-chair. Poirier and…

OPP aims to help at-risk youth runaways The Kenora OPP are making it a top priority to help at-risk youth runaways. Roughly 900 people were reported missing in 2015 and 90 per cent of those were children, according to acting inspector and…

Schools preparing for kindergarten registration Schools across the district are getting ready for Kindergarten Registration. Parents can begin to plan for the various open houses taking place during January and February. In Kenora, the Keewatin…

Kenora OPP 2016 crime stats Kenora Ontario Provincial Police have released its preliminary crime statistics for 2016. One statistic that jumps out is an increase in sexual assault charges. That number rose from 31 in 2015 to 42…

School year calendar survey results released A 2017-2018 school year calendar has been proposed. School boards across the district, including the Kenora Catholic, Keewatin Patricia, and Northwest Catholic School Boards released a survey before…