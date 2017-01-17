Sioux Lookout upset with Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund structure

The municipality of Sioux Lookout is lobbying the province to re-evaluate its annual transfer to the municipality, known as the Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund (OMPF), as cuts in funding have led to as much as a two per cent tax hike for residents.

Mayor Doug Lawrance elaborates.

“Since 2012, we've seen a reduction in our OMPH funding averaging about $150,000 a year I would say, which has resulted in basically a tax hit of $840,000 over that period,” says Lawrance. “At the same time, we haven't seen a decrease in cost where the province is supposed to be helping out the district services board.”

The OMPF is the province’s main transfer payment to municipalities. In 2017, Ontario will maintain OMPF funding at $505 million, which will provide support to 388 municipalities across the province.

Lawrance doesn't believe Sioux Lookout is getting a fair shake.

“We're fighting back. This year was another $152,000 loss in revenue from the OMPH fund,” Lawrance says. “At the same time, we understand some municipalities are getting increased funding because they're considered financially challenged because of a loss of revenue from mines and mills etc. Which, we've never had a mine or a mill, we've always been fiscally challenged and yet now it seems arbitrary and not fair that we don't get a break.”

The municipality is bringing forth it's complaints to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs, and local organizations like the Kenora District Municipal Association and Northern Ontario Municipal Association.

