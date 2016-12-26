Skiers glad to see new season at Mount Evergreen

There are reports of ice roads being open on local waterways. Drivers should always beware of changes in the weather, currents and ice conditions. While snowmobiles need at least eight inches of good…
Forecaster Peter Kimbell of Environment Canada says the winter storm is expected to arrive from the U.S. after sunset on Sunday, Christmas Day. "It's actually going to be developing over Utah and…
In Kenora, Mike Arnott and his friends have the perfect headgear for any weather. Their white fur chapeau is a fashion statement, wherever they travel. While there's stormy weather in the forecast,…
Forecasters are watching a storm front, as it crosses the Prairies into Ontario. Environment Canada says snow should start to arrive Sunday evening. So, if you're driving on the highways over…
Kenora MP Bob Nault is optimistic about climate change. During a brief interview yesterday, he offered an update. "It's a big issue, and it's got a long way to go, but at least we've got the premiers…
Director of Education Sean Monteith at the Keewatin Patricia District School Board says they remain focused on academic success in the classroom. During a recent visit, he said graduation rates…
Bimose Tribal Council Serves as a non-political Tribal Council which provides support and advisory services to First Nation communities. Bimose also provides governance, political support and…
The early numbers from this year's RIDE campaign in the Dryden and Ignace are encouraging. Between Nov. 27 and Dec. 20, officers have stopped just over 1,500 vehicles, but only three charges were…
When a 21-year-old male did not return home by snowmobile, after leaving a residence in Ile Des Chenes Monday night, his family members went looking for him. The male was headed for home at…
An All-Nations Hospital could help fix some of the mounting health care concerns in the area. Municipal leaders and the Kenora District Services Board were welcomed by the Kenora Chiefs Advisory for…
Frank Bastone will once again lead the Kenora Catholic District School Board for the upcoming year. Bastone was acclaimed as chair of the board for 2017 at the KCDSB's final meeting of the year this…
There's a new face heading the Lake of the Woods District Property Owners Association. Diane Schwartz-Williams has been named the new executive director for the association. “I'm very excited,…
Tonight marks the Longest Night of the Year, and Kenora's Knox United Church is inviting you to spend it with them. Listen to the Kenora Flute Ensemble, light candles and open your hearts to comfort…
An Emergency Management Program Committee for Kenora was appointed this week. Todd Skene, Kenora Fire Chief, will lead the eight-member committee, whose task is to create and maintain an emergency…
Three potential names have emerged for the new high school in Sioux Lookout. The names include Sioux Lookout True North High School, Points North District High School, or Lac Seul District Secondary…