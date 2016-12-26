Skiers glad to see new season at Mount Evergreen

Snowboarder Kane Kakeway's happy to see the snow in the forecast. He was out at Mount Evergreen over the weekend, and he couldn't wait for fresh powder.

"Oh, that'll be good. I can't wait. This is going to be good!" he said Saturday.

Jennifer Marquis, and her husband Steve, were out for their first ski of the year. They were also looking forward to having a bit more of a base to ski on.

"Absolutely. Can't wait. I hope that it comes hard and it comes big," she said.

The ski hill's expected to be open for the rest of the holiday break.

For more information:

