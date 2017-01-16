SMB class connects with Community Foundation

Madame Angie Shura's Grade 3 class at SMB got a lesson in caring and sharing today.

The class welcomed Darlene MacGillvray, executive Lake of the Woods Regional Community Foundation, to discuss the foundation and how they can help.

MacGillvray's presentation included how the foundation operates, and the many charities that it helps.

“They all have caring hearts at that age, and being given the opportunity to come in and talk to them and tell them through photos and stories about what we do, it engages them at this young age,” MacGillvray said. “They're being recognized and thanked for being generous of heart and it will leave a positive impression not only today, but into the future. Building up the community is something we can do at any age and every age.”

Student Madi McKay touched on what she learned from the presentation.

“I learned to spend our money wisely,” she said. “Maybe not just give all the money to one charity, to split it with all charities.”

McKay and some of her fellow classmates were surpised by how many charities there actually are.

