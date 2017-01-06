Snowbanks in downtown Kenora will take time to decrease

Snowbanks in the downtown core of Kenora are daunting, but removing all of the snow is going to take time.

Kenora Mayor Dave Canfield is asking residents be patient as crews work to remove the snow.

“We've had two major dumps of snow, plus a few small ones, in the last couple of weeks,” Canfield says. “The crews have done a pretty good job considering the circumstances.”

City policy dictates that snowbanks downtown must be kept under two feet from above the curb, though the excess amount of snow and limited crews have made that nearly impossible.

Krishanth Koralalage, roads division lead, explains why it's practically impossible to have the snowbanks removed already.

“We know that it is higher than two feet, but we have only one crew. The snow has maybe doubled or tripled in the snow storm but our crew is the same – we only have one crew,” Koralalage says. “So we had to deploy that crew to do the emergency accesses to all the residences in the city. That is the first priority – snowbanks is not the first priority.”

Koralalage estimates the snowbanks should be decreased to an acceptable height limit in the next week or two, depending on future snowfall.

For more information:

Almost a month of snow

December 2016 was record breaking