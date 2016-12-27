Snowmachine lost at Thunder Lake

At least one sledder is shaking his head. Fire crews responded to Thunder Lake Road near Dryden earlier this week.

At 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Dryden firefighters responded to a snow machine on fire near several storage buildings at a Thunder Lake Road residence.

Firefighters extinguished the burning machine with several portable fire extinguishers, along with a water and foam handline from the pumper apparatus.

Two storage buildings were saved and checked for fire extension, before fire crews were cleared to depart after 45 minutes on scene.

Ten firefighters responded on two pumper apparatus with the balance on standby at Fire Hall 1.

The snow machine is a total loss due to the fire.

The fire comes as sled riders wait for groomed trails to open in the area.

