Sledders, dogs rescued as ice melts across the region

With the mild weather, ice anglers and snowmobilers are reminded to be extra careful on the ice. Red Lake OPP report everybody is accounted for, after a sled went through the ice yesterday.

This morning, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue was dispatched to a call for a person in the Kam River. While en route, they were notified the person had gone into the water to retrieve his dogs, who had fallen through the ice.

Fortunately, the person was able to get out of the river with his dogs. Rescuers are urging people not to risk their lives and to beware of rapidly-changing ice conditions.

Two Kenora men were rescued from Lake of the Woods Friday.

Forecasters say temperatures will continue to hover around the freezing point until Wednesday.

