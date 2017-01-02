Snowstorm to make it tough on drivers, pedestrians

Forecasters with Environment Canada say surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate, due to accumulating snow. They add rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations, and visibility may be 'suddenly be reduced at times in heavy snow.'

"Hazardous winter conditions are expected," it continues in the winter storm warning alert issued late this afternoon.

Weather specialists say a Colorado low will head towards the Great Lakes overnight and linger near Lake Superior tomorrow. Snow in advance of the low continues to spread across northwestern Ontario this evening, and it should intensify overnight and into tomorrow. Total snowfall accumulations of 20 to locally 30 centimetres are likely before it tapers off tomorrow night, according to Environment Canada.

For more information:

Alert for Kenora-Nestor Falls