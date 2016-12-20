Social media contest for Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada

Kenora’s Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada organizing committee wants to hear from you.

The committee is encouraging people to take a picture and post it on Facebook or Instagram with a comment about why you’re excited for the event.

Participants should use the hashtags City of Kenora and Hockey Canada, the usernames @CityofKenora for Facebook and @TheCityofKenora for Instagram.

By doing so, you’re also eligible to win a prize.

Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada takes place in Kenora from Feb. 15-18. Q104 is the official local media partner for the four-day event.

