St. Louis School play teaches true meaning of Christmas

The tradition continues.

All 170 students at St. Louis School will have a hand in this year's Christmas play at the school, which has been a tradition for more than 30 years.

The school completed its final dress rehearsal this morning.

Grade 6 student Lacy Livingstone offers a sneak peek of what to expect at this year's performance.

“It's a play within a play. It's about a school, they hire Mr. DeVille to direct their Christmas play. He goes a bit too far with it and at the end it kind of ends up as a disaster,” Livingstone says. “But in the end they learn the true meaning of Christmas and they figure it all out. It's a lesson.”

Darren Benson, a Kindergarten teacher and director, details his hope for the show.

“The children have worked really hard for about six weeks to memorize their lines and give a great performance,” Benson says. “We really hope that by the end of it the audience takes away what we in our Catholic system consider to be the true meaning of Christmas – giving and spending time with family. It's really a great message so hopefully everyone is touched by that.”

A Play in the Manger takes place tomorrow and Wednesday at 1:15 p.m., with a third show on Wednesday at 7 p.m.