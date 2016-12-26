Storm causes highway closures

Police are helping tow trucks near Kenora, as they clear up a collision just east of the Minaki turn off.

The Trans-Canada on the Manitoba side is closed, along with several highways in southern Manitoba.

However, with the exception of the removal near Kenora, Hwy. 17 is open from the Manitoba border to Thunder Bay.



