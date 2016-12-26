Storm leaves behind blanket of white

Skiers and snowmobilers finally have the snow they've been expecting. Forecaster Glenn Robinson of Environment Canada talks about the storm system that just passed through the district.

"The areas to the left of the track -- which includes the Kenora, Red Lake and Dryden area -- were on the cold side of the low, and they were also the area that saw a lot of moisture and a lot of lift," he said.

Early measurements at the Kenora airport show about 30 centimetres fell over two days. The range was about 15 to 20 cm in Fort Frances or 20 to 30 ccm in Red Lake.

