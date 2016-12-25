Storm update from Environment Canada

Forecasters are expecting the storm to cross the Minnesota-Ontario border in the Fort Frances area, then proceed towards Moosonee.

It's still expected to arrive late this afternoon or this evening, with blowing snow and hazardous driving conditions.

Significant northeasterly or northerly winds will also reduce visibility at times to near zero. Snowfall accumulations will be in the 15 to 25 centimetre range, and it's expected to continue into Monday.

As a result, travel will be hazardous tonight and Monday, with road closures possible. Snowfall may persist until early Tuesday.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.

