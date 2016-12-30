Street party and emergency shelter move highlight September 2016

  • Print
September was a big month for Q104 and KenoraOnline.

The KenoraLive app launched and quickly became one of the most downloaded apps in the country.

KenoraLive reached number six on the list of most downloaded news apps in Canada in the first week of the month.

The KenoraLive app help provides the most up to date information on things like fires, missing person reports, weather warnings, school bus schedules, highway closures, as well as garbage and recycling days.

Josh Nelson, of Tourism Kenora, downloaded the app and spoke about the features.

“It's absolutely amazing actually,” Nelson said. “I mean, the fact you have the live alerts that come up for the weather and highway conditions – it's absolutely brilliant.”

Downloading the app earned people an entry in Q104's draw for a 2016 Can-Am Defender at our End of Summer Street Party on Sept. 3.

After thousands of entries, it all came down to one name - Yvonne Howard.

"It'll be so much fun driving it around our property," she said. "I've never won anything!"

Kenora's emergency shelter was a major story throughout 2016. It temporarily moved again in September - this time into the Northwestern Health Unit at 210 First Street North.

A temporary shelter had been operating at the Knox United Church by the NeChee Friendship Centre since July.

The City of Kenora declared a state of emergency on June 28, as the Kenora Fellowship Centre stopped offering the service on July 1.

Henry Wall, chief administrative officer for the Kenora District Services Board, commented on the new agreement.

“The uncertainty of the emergency shelter has been very difficult for the community of Kenora,” said Wall. “For this reason, we see this partnership between the Health Unit and the Friendship Centre as a great opportunity for the community to bring public health and culturally sensitive services into the operations of the emergency shelter as we work towards an inclusive solution.”

There are nearly 600 individuals that rely on the emergency shelter in Kenora each year, according to the KDSB.

The emergency shelter will be located at the Health Unit for a maximum period of two years.

There was also a bittersweet day for Keewatin Legion Branch 13.

With the branch closing, it dispensed $177,050 to local community organizations at the Kenora Branch 12 on Sept. 20.

Jerry Lava, appointed trustee chairman for Keewatin Legion Branch 13, vice-president of the Manitoba-Northwestern Ontario Command, and president of Kenora Legion Branch 12, explained the emotion behind the day.

“It's sad...that it's another branch being stricken off the books,” Lava said. “But also at the same time, I'm very proud of all the work the Keewatin members have done over 90 years, and you can see it in all the choices they made to help schools and foundations in the area.”

The branch closed after it failed to form an executive.

