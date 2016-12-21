Survey gives three choices for new Sioux Lookout high school name

Three potential names have emerged for the new high school in Sioux Lookout.

The names include Sioux Lookout True North High School, Points North District High School, or Lac Seul District Secondary School.

After six months of public input and community, school, student and staff consultation, a report was presented to Keewatin-Patricia District School Board trustees last week.

The KPDSB is providing one last opportunity for the public to weigh-in on the naming with an online survey. The survey will be open until Monday, Jan. 9 and can be accessed below.

A name is expected to be chosen in early 2017.

Contributions from the Ministry of Education for the new Sioux Lookout high school total $24.7-million with total construction costs reaching $30-million including partner spaces.

The construction and ultimate completion of the new facility is anticipated to take approximately two years, with an expected opening in Sept. 2018.

For more information:

Survey

New Sioux Lookout high school construction contract awarded

New Sioux Lookout high school continues to move forward