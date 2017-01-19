The sun won't come out tomorrow

The sun came out today, but according to Mark Schuster from Environment Canada it likely won't stay out for the weekend.

"The sunshine that is impacting the area today, that is going to slowly give way to increasing cloudiness. The cloud and unpleasent weather is going to persist for the next several days actually. Overnight tonight and into Friday morning, there is a chance of some drizzle or freezing drizzle. It looks like temperatures are going to be pretty close to the freezing mark in the overnight and early morning hours. It doesn't look like there will be significant amounts by any means, but it is something to keep in mind," he said.

Schuster said the warm temperatures should continue into next week.

Normal high for this time of year is - 12.