The Main Street Christmas tree in Kenora came down yesterday, marking the end of the the holiday season. Shelley McCool from Harbourtown Biz, who organize the tree decoration and lighting, reflects this year's reception.

"The tree lighting attendance was spectacular. I know the museum said they had over 500 people, and usually we have more. So, I think changing it to a Friday night was excellent," she said.

McCool said changing the lighting to a Friday made the event more accessible for families

"It makes it a little easier for families to come out when they don't have to worry about going to school the next day. The weather plays a big factor as well. We had no snow, but it was a little chilly that night. But with that many people, there was no problem with it being chilly," she said.

She explained when they start organizing.

"We start working on everything in September, because it takes a lot of logistics with getting the city together, and us at Harbourtown Biz. Getting all the bows and garland up, and things that we bought, with the waving Santa Claus and that type of thing. It take a lot of work to get that done," she said.