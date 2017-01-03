Anglers, hunters should check their Outdoors Card

If you're planning to fish or hunt in Ontario this year, be sure your Outdoors Card is up to date. The Outdoors Card is valid for three calendar years from the date of issue.

If your card expired at the end of 2016, now is the time to renew it. An Outdoors Card is required before buying a fishing licence or a hunting licence tag. In 2015, about 657,000 Outdoors Cards were sold in Ontario.

Anglers bought approximately 1 million licences to fish in 2015, and hunters bought approximately 500,000 hunting licences.

Kenora residents are also reminded to purchase a new burn permit for 2017.

For more information:

Get an outdoors card