Tips on how to dress for cold weather

If you're going to be outdoors over the weekend -- ice fishing, snowmobiling, shoveling -- then Steve Strachan of the Hardwear Company has some suggestions on how to dress for the cold weather.

"It's not that hard. Layering is important, and staying dry is important," he said.

"You still sweat a fair bit walking -- or certainly shoveling -- even ice fishing. Sitting around, you will sweat. So, the key is to keep that moisture off your body. A good first layer, a good long underwear that draws that moisture out and away from your skin. Socks with merino wool content will do that, and it makes a huge difference in staying warm," he added.

Over the last few days, the snow and ice has helped trails across the district.

While wool is great, synthetic insulations will keep a person warmer when wet, especially compared with down. However, down can very light and easy to compact, as well as very warm.

